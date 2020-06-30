Singapore GE2020: First-term PAP MP Henry Kwek in straight fight with PSP's Kumaran Pillai in Kebun Baru

SINGAPORE - First-term PAP MP Henry Kwek, 44 is up for a straight fight in Kebun Baru, where he will face off against Progress Singapore Party candidate Kumaran Pillai, 57, who runs a consultancy to develop start-ups.

Kebun Baru had been part of Nee Soon GRC at the general election in 2015, and has been carved out as a single seat for the July 10 election. Mr Kwek has been in charge of Kebun Baru ward since 2015.

Kebun Baru has 22,653 voters. Two in five residents in the ward are Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors, and it has traditionally been a PAP stronghold, consistently scoring above the national and GRC average over the past few elections.

The Democratic Progressive Party had earlier indicated interest in Kebun Baru, but dropped out of the race for Kebun Baru to avoid a three-cornered fight.