Singapore GE2020: A look at the sample count results as they are released (LIVE)

SINGAPORE - The sample count result for each constituency will be updated here as it is released by the Elections Department.
The sample count gives an early indication of the possible outcome but the election result could be different.
For each constituency, a random bundle of 100 votes from each polling station is first taken for the count, weighted by the total number of votes cast at each station.
A
Aljunied GRC
PAP: 40%
WP: 60%
Ang Mo Kio GRC
PAP: 72%
RP: 28%
B
Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC
PAP: 67%
SPP: 33%
Bukit Batok SMC
PAP: 57%
SDP: 43%
Bukit Panjang SMC
PAP: 56%
SDP: 44%
C
Chua Chu Kang GRC
PAP: 59%
PSP: 41%
E
East Coast GRC
PAP: 54%
WP: 46%
H
Holland-Bukit Timah GRC
PAP: 68%
SDP: 32%
Hong Kah North SMC
PAP: 63%
PSP: 37%
Hougang SMC
PAP: 42%
WP: 58%
J
Jalan Besar GRC
PAP: 67%
PV: 33%
Jurong GRC
PAP: 75%
RDU: 25%
K
Kebun Baru SMC
PAP: 68%
PSP: 32%
M
MacPherson SMC
PAP: 73%
PPP: 27%
Marine Parade GRC
PAP: 57%
WP: 43%
Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC
PAP: 64%
SDP: 36%
Marymount SMC
PAP: 54%
PSP: 46%
Mountbatten SMC
PAP: 75%
PV: 25%
N
Nee Soon GRC
PAP: 61%
PSP: 39%
P
Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC
PAP: 63%
SDA: 25%
PV: 12%
Pioneer SMC
PAP: 66%
PSP: 32%
Independent: 2%
Potong Pasir SMC
PAP: 61%
SPP: 39%
Punggol West SMC
PAP: 65%
WP: 35%
R
Radin Mas SMC
PAP: 76%
RP: 24%
S
Sembawang GRC
PAP: 69%
NSP: 31%
Sengkang GRC
PAP: 47%
WP: 53%
T
Tampines GRC
PAP: 67%
NSP: 33%
Tanjong Pagar GRC
PAP: 63%
PSP: 37%
W
West Coast GRC
PAP: 52%
PSP: 48%
Y
Yio Chu Kang SMC
PAP: 61%
PSP: 39%
Yuhua SMC
PAP: 69%
SDP: 31%