Singapore GE2020: A look at the sample count results as they are released (LIVE)

SINGAPORE - The sample count result for each constituency will be updated here as it is released by the Elections Department.

The sample count gives an early indication of the possible outcome but the election result could be different.

For each constituency, a random bundle of 100 votes from each polling station is first taken for the count, weighted by the total number of votes cast at each station.

A

Aljunied GRC

PAP: 40%

WP: 60%

Ang Mo Kio GRC

PAP: 72%

RP: 28%

B

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

PAP: 67%

SPP: 33%

Bukit Batok SMC

PAP: 57%

SDP: 43%

Bukit Panjang SMC

PAP: 56%

SDP: 44%

C

Chua Chu Kang GRC

PAP: 59%

PSP: 41%



E

East Coast GRC

PAP: 54%

WP: 46%

H

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

PAP: 68%

SDP: 32%

Hong Kah North SMC

PAP: 63%

PSP: 37%

Hougang SMC

PAP: 42%

WP: 58%

J

Jalan Besar GRC

PAP: 67%

PV: 33%

Jurong GRC

PAP: 75%

RDU: 25%

K

Kebun Baru SMC

PAP: 68%

PSP: 32%

M

MacPherson SMC

PAP: 73%

PPP: 27%

Marine Parade GRC

PAP: 57%

WP: 43%

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

PAP: 64%

SDP: 36%

Marymount SMC

PAP: 54%

PSP: 46%

Mountbatten SMC

PAP: 75%

PV: 25%

N

Nee Soon GRC

PAP: 61%

PSP: 39%

P

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC

PAP: 63%

SDA: 25%

PV: 12%

Pioneer SMC

PAP: 66%

PSP: 32%

Independent: 2%

Potong Pasir SMC

PAP: 61%

SPP: 39%

Punggol West SMC

PAP: 65%

WP: 35%

R

Radin Mas SMC

PAP: 76%

RP: 24%

S

Sembawang GRC

PAP: 69%

NSP: 31%

Sengkang GRC

PAP: 47%

WP: 53%

T

Tampines GRC

PAP: 67%

NSP: 33%

Tanjong Pagar GRC

PAP: 63%

PSP: 37%

W

West Coast GRC

PAP: 52%

PSP: 48%

Y

Yio Chu Kang SMC

PAP: 61%

PSP: 39%

Yuhua SMC

PAP: 69%

SDP: 31%