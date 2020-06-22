Singapore GE: No fine for PSP members over complaint of safe distancing breach, says NEA

SINGAPORE - Six Progress Singapore Party (PSP) members who were on a walkabout in Bukit Batok on Sunday (June 21) will not be fined for allegedly breaching safe distancing rules, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In a statement on Monday, the NEA said it had contacted the party to advise its members to observe the group gathering limit of five people, and to have at least 1m between groups while doing their walkabouts.

"These regulations are applicable for the current phase two of the post-circuit breaker period, and are in place to ensure the health and safety of everyone," it said. "No fine will be imposed on PSP with regard to the reported breach of safe distancing regulations on June 21, 2020."

The NEA added that the regulations would also apply to members of the media if they are present for such activities.

The complaint arose over the number of party members and journalists who had met at a coffee shop before the walkabout for a media interview.

The six PSP members - including Ms Gigene Wong, who was introduced by the party last week - were beginning their visit to Block 358 Bukit Batok Street 31 when they were approached by a safe distancing ambassador and a man identifying himself as an officer with the NEA.

The NEA officer said he had received a complaint from a member of the public who said the group had exceeded the five-person limit when they were at a nearby coffee shop earlier. PSP members maintained they never had more than five people sitting together. The particulars of the six party members and one member of the media were taken down.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, the NEA clarified that the man who identified himself as the NEA officer is a community volunteer with the NEA, who has been trained as an SG Clean Ambassador.

It also said that it is "looking into the circumstances of the case, including if there was a violation of safe distancing measures as reported".

Those who breach safe distancing rules may be fined $300 on their first offence. Repeat offenders face higher fines or prosecution in court.

The Elections Department, when issuing campaign guidelines last week, said that if safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers come across instances of non-compliance with safe distancing measures by political parties or candidates, appropriate actions in line with prevailing safe distancing guidelines will be taken.

"This is no different than for any member of the general public," it said.