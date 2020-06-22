Singapore GE: PSP members, ST reporter pulled up over safe distancing

Six members of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) were yesterday told that they will be fined for breaching safe distancing rules.

The opposition politicians were on a walkabout yesterday at Block 358 Bukit Batok Street 31 when two officers approached them and took down their names and other details. One man was a safe distancing ambassador and the other identified himself as an officer from the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The two men also asked for the names of four members of the press who were covering the party, but only a Straits Times reporter agreed to provide them with her details.

The seven of them - including Ms Ms Gigene Wong, who was introduced by PSP last week - were informed that they should expect to be given a fine for flouting the rules.

When questioned by the PSP members, the NEA officer said he had received a complaint from a member of the public, who said the group had exceeded the five-person limit when they were at a nearby coffee shop earlier. The PSP members disputed this, saying they did not have more than five sitting together.

The officer said they could appeal against the fine.

The NEA, in a statement late yesterday, issued a clarification saying the man who had taken down the particulars of the group is not from NEA. "He is a community volunteer with NEA, who has been trained as an SG Clean Ambassador," it said.

NEA said it is "looking into the circumstances of the case, including if there was a violation of safe distancing measures as reported". It also said no fine has been issued so far.

Those who breach safe distancing rules may be fined $300 on their first offence. Repeat offenders face higher fines or prosecution in court.

The Elections Department, when issuing campaign guidelines last week, said that if safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers come across instances of non-compliance with safe distancing measures by political parties or candidates, appropriate actions in line with prevailing safe distancing guidelines will be taken. "This is no different than for any member of the general public," it said.

Charmaine Ng