Progress Singapore Party says internal investigations show no evidence of foreign funding

SINGAPORE - The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) said on Monday (May 4) its internal investigations have showed no evidence of foreign funding within the party, refuting allegations made by a member it recently expelled.

The opposition party stated categorically that its funding is in compliance with the Political Donations Act, and that it has "no tolerance for saboteurs" and will expel members who do not abide by the party's rules.

"PSP refutes the claim made by Daniel Teo in The Straits Times report dated May 3, 2020, and any insinuation that the party has 'been infiltrated and funded by foreign sources'," said the party .

Mr Daniel Teo, 36, who works in a marine infrastructure firm, had made a video in mid-April alleging that Singapore's youngest political party had been "infiltrated by foreign proxies", and named 10 members he claimed are working with Singapore People's Party chairman Jose Raymond and historian Thum Ping Tjin, while "funded by Western liberal sources".

Mr Teo has since admitted to PSP secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock that he was behind the video, and was expelled from the party on May 1.

On Saturday (May 2), Mr Teo had told ST he made the video after receiving information from a third party, which he declined to name. He said he had good intentions for the party, and wanted to fact-check the allegations.

The party explained in its statement on Monday that Mr Teo had previously made the allegations to certain members of the party's Central Executive Committee.

"However, no evidence was presented by him. Our internal investigations showed no such matters and his allegations were dismissed."

It said that anyone who wishes to make potentially libellous allegations against any party member has to present proper evidence as the party does not react to hearsay or rumours.

The party is currently awaiting further updates from the police on the pending investigations, it said in the statement.

It added that some of the members who were implicated in Mr Teo's video have made their own police reports and sought legal counsel.

PSP member Ravi Philemon, who was among the 10 named, told The Straits Times on Monday that he is currently consulting a lawyer on the matter. He had categorically denied the allegations in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

Mr Jose Raymond’s lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam said his client has already filed a police report and informed the Elections Department about the matter. A letter of demand was served on Mr Teo on Sunday (May 3) seeking an apology and damages, and Mr Teo has until Tuesday (May 5) to respond.

