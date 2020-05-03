PSP expels member over video claiming links to foreign sources

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) expelled a member on Friday for making a video in the style of hacktivist group Anonymous in which he claims the party has been infiltrated and funded by foreign sources.

The video was made by Mr Daniel Teo, 36, who joined PSP last September. He admitted to PSP secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock that he had created the clip.

In the video, which was circulated on messaging platforms, Mr Teo claims 10 PSP members are working with Singapore People's Party chairman Jose Raymond and historian Thum Ping Tjin, while "funded by Western liberal sources". The individuals were all named.

A voice-over was used in the clip, which features a masked individual, as is often seen in videos by Anonymous.

The Sunday Times understands that police reports have been made by some of those named, including Mr Raymond and PSP member Ravi Philemon. In a Facebook post yesterday morning, Mr Philemon categorically denied the allegations.

"I know the person who made the video and intend to pursue this matter legally to the fullest extent of the law to clear my name," he wrote. "I also urge the authorities to bring the persons who propagated these lies and the platforms which published these falsehoods to face justice."

Mr Eugene Thuraisingam, the lawyer for Mr Raymond, also said the allegations made in the video are completely false and without basis. A letter of demand was served on Mr Teo at 5.45pm yesterday on behalf of Mr Raymond.

He added that his client had made a police report and informed the Elections Department.

A PSP spokesman yesterday said Mr Teo, who works in a marine infrastructure firm, had informed the party of his involvement in the production of an anonymous video.

"Upon the completion of internal investigations, the Progress Singapore Party has decided on the expulsion of this member. As some of the people named in the video have also made reports to the Singapore Police Force, we are unable to comment any further on the matter until investigations are completed."

In a message to PSP members on Friday seen by ST, Dr Tan said Mr Teo had confessed to him and that the offence is a "very serious breach of party discipline and potential breach of the law".

PARTY'S CREDIBILITY IS PRIORITY While we value our members and their contributions, we also expect our members to safeguard the interests of the party. Any action that hurts the party's credibility cannot and will not be tolerated. DR TAN CHENG BOCK, secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party, in a message to its members on Friday.

Although Mr Teo has offered to resign from the party, its central executive committee decided to expel him with immediate effect, said Dr Tan, adding that this was done to preempt any rumour or speculation that may hurt the party's reputation.

"While we value our members and their contributions, we also expect our members to safeguard the interests of the party. Any action that hurts the party's credibility cannot and will not be tolerated," he said.

Mr Teo told ST that he made the video after receiving information from a third party, whom he declined to name. He said the acquaintance had given him the information in February this year. He made and released the video in the middle of last month.

He added that he sent the video to only one person for fact checking but it was leaked and circulated.

"I wanted to make sure these allegations were cleared once and for all. If there's no proof, then we could all move on," he said. "I had good intentions. I accept that I got expelled and am not unhappy."

His expulsion is the second by PSP. In March, technology consultant Jan Chan, 30, was expelled after he told ST he was behind an offensive Facebook post involving an image of the Bible and the Quran.