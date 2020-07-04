Pofma correction directions issued to 4 Facebook pages, 1 website

SINGAPORE - Correction directions by the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office have been issued to the Facebook pages of two political parties contesting the general election, two other Facebook pages and a website.

They are the Facebook pages of Peoples Voice and the Singapore Democratic Party, as well as The Online Citizen Asia's website and Facebook page, and the "Sin Rak Sin Party" Facebook page.

The correction direction was issued with regard to claims that Dr Cheong Koon Hean, chief executive of the Housing Development Board, had suggested at the IPS-Nathan Lectures in 2018 that Singapore's population would increase to 10 million by 2030.

Dr Cheong did not make such a statement, the Pofma Office said on Saturday (July 4).

The direction was issued on the instruction of the alternative authority for the Minister for National Development.

A targeted correction direction has also been issued to Facebook, which will have to display a correction notice to all users in Singapore who access posts carrying the same falsehoods on the social media platform.

The Pofma Office said that the Government has clarified Singapore's population plans on multiple occasions, including in Parliament in March 2018, two articles on the government-run Factually website, and in a media statement issued on July 1.

It said that despite the latest clarification, the falsehood continues to be repeated.

It added that the publication of such falsehoods damages the public interest by undermining legitimate and honest discussion, and that appropriate action may be taken against any further publication of such falsehoods.