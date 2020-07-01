PMO refutes claims that Govt plans to increase population to 10 million

SINGAPORE - The Government has no intention for Singapore to increase its population to 10 million as claimed by some online platforms.

In comments released on Wednesday (July 1), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) refuted such statements that have been circulating ahead of, and during, the campaign period for the upcoming General Election, saying that it “would like to state categorically that these statements are untrue”.

The claim had been made by the Singapore Democratic Party and Peoples Voice party, with both saying that they were opposed to the idea.

It added: "The Government has not proposed, planned nor targeted for Singapore to increase its population to 10 million.

"The Government regularly explains its approach to population planning, including through annual updates at the Committee of Supply debates."

The PMO referred to a Factually article published in March, in which the Government reiterated that Singapore's population size is affected by many factors, including birth rates, life expectancy and global developments.

The article also states that the Government does not seek to achieve any particular population size.

It added: "The Government aims to achieve a careful balance between these factors to ensure a sustainable Singapore with a cohesive society and vibrant economy that improves Singaporeans' lives.

"We monitor our population trends closely, and regularly review our population policies along with infrastructure and social development needs."

An update on Singapore's population outlook was provided in Parliament in March 2018. Then, the Government said that given recent trends, the Republic's total population is likely to be significantly below 6.9 million by 2030. The PMO said this outlook "remains valid today".

It also warned that publication of such falsehoods damages the public interest by undermining legitimate and honest discussion, and that appropriate action may be taken against any further publication of such claims.