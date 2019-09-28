PM Lee Hsien Loong on 4-day official visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, ARMENIA - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will arrive in Yerevan, Armenia, on Saturday (Sept 28) for a four-day official visit, at the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Mr Lee's visit is the first by a Singapore prime minister to Armenia, and during this trip, he will meet his counterpart and witness the signing of parts of a free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

He will also attend a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council at the invitation of Mr Pashinyan, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement on Saturday.

The council is a meeting of the leaders of the EAEU, which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

"PM Lee and the leaders of the EAEU will witness the signing of the Framework and Non-Services & Investment Agreements, as well as the Armenia-Singapore Services & Investment Agreement, that form part of the EAEU-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (EAEUSFTA)," the PMO said.

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, will be the signatory for Singapore.

"When in force, the EAEUSFTA will help foster stronger ties as well as trade and investment links between Singapore and the EAEU," the PMO said.

The EAEU economic bloc represents a market of around 183 million people, with a total gross domestic product of US$1.9 trillion (S$2.6 trillion).

During Mr Lee's time in the Armenian capital, he will also be hosted to an official lunch by PM Pashinyan.

In addition, Mr Lee will meet Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, chairman of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, and Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos His Holiness Karekin II.

Mr Lee's visit reciprocates the official visit made by Mr Pashinyan to Singapore in July. Then, both countries signed five agreements to cooperate in areas such as tourism, taxation, arts and culture, vocational training and plant exchange.

PM Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Mr Tharman, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, along with officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Ministry of Communications and Information.

During Mr Lee's absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat will be the Acting Prime Minister from Sept 28 to 30.

Transport Minister and Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure Khaw Boon Wan will be the Acting Prime Minister from Oct 1 to 2.