Armenian PM in Singapore on official visit

SINGAPORE - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is making his first official visit to Singapore at the invitation of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The visit reaffirms the warm and friendly relations between both countries, and will be an opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday (July 7).

On Monday (July 8), Mr Pashinyan will receive an official welcome at the Istana.

He will pay courtesy calls on President Halimah Yacob and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin, and also call on PM Lee, who will host an official lunch.

While in Singapore, Mr Pashinyan will also visit the Economic Development Board and meet business leaders at a roundtable organised by the Singapore Business Federation.

He will visit the Singapore Botanic Gardens, where an orchid will be named in his honour, as well as the Armenian Church.

At the First Botanic Garden in Armenian Street, he will unveil a sculpture of Vanda Miss Joaquim flowers.

The sculpture was contributed by the Armenian community, whom Mr Pashinyan will be meeting on his trip, which ends on Tuesday (July 9).

The Armenian Prime Minister is accompanied by his wife, Madam Anna Hakobyan, as well as the Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan, Minister of High-Technological Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Avet Adonst and senior government officials.