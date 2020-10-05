Parliament: Resilient economy and going green can boost Singapore's growth after Covid-19, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

SINGAPORE - To lay the foundation for growth in the post-coronavirus year, Singapore needs to produce essential food and medical supplies locally, invest in and adopt energy-efficient technologies, and seek new business opportunities in the growing "green" economy.

These efforts will make the country's economy more resilient and sustainable and, in turn, will give it a competitive advantage, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Monday (Oct 5).

The building of such economic resilience and sustainability is one of three "priority areas" in Singapore's refreshed economic strategy for a post-Covid-19 world.

It was set out in a ministerial statement in Parliament by Mr Heng, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Finance Minister.

Economic resilience, however, is not a new idea for Singapore, he said, noting that the country has achieved resilience through a diversified economy, with multiple engines of growth.

"No one industry accounts for more than 20 per cent of our GDP (Gross Domestic Product), so we do not put all our eggs in one basket."

As a result, Singapore was on a relatively strong footing when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, he said.

It had enough medical supplies and essential goods for its people and healthcare workers because of its national stockpile, that was backed by local production and a diverse network of trading partners, he said.

But the pandemic also exposed vulnerabilities.

Across the world, there were shortages of essential goods and critical inputs for industrial production as well as a halt in access to workers owing to work stoppages and travel bans.

Demand also ground to a halt in many industries, he added.

"We must therefore act now to improve our economic resilience.

"In doing this, we may have to creatively combine the efficiency of having things ready 'just in time' with the resilience of building buffers 'just in case'."

This drive for resilience need not come at the expense of growth and efficiency, he said.

For example, companies that embrace technology raise not only productivity, but also resilience.

One way to reinforce resilience and grow is to produce essential supplies locally, which are not just for domestic use but can be exported as well, he said, citing medical supplies such as masks and test kits.

Another example he gave is food.

Singapore has set a "30 by 30" target - to produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs locally by 2030, up from less than 10 per cent today.

The technology used, such as in seeds and alternative proteins, can be exported. "We can grow these capabilities, building on our strengths in R&D and our standing as a trusted hub," he added.

An important part of a resilient economy is environmental sustainability, especially for a future that is low-carbon and resource-constrained, said Mr Heng

It is also an opportunity for the green sector to be a growth industry in its own right, he added.

Singapore is transforming its industries to be more sustainable, by continuing to invest in research into energy- and resource-efficient technologies. They will be encouraged to invest in these technologies through incentives from government agencies.

"Going forward, we will further promote the decarbonisation of the economy and pursue initiatives for a more sustainable economy," he said.

Efforts are already under way, such as increasing the deployment of renewable energy sources like solar energy, and investing in capabilities such as hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

Singapore will also set itself up as a carbon services hub in Asia, with demand for related engineering, legal and consultancy services expected to increase in tandem with efforts to limit growth of carbon emissions, said Mr Heng.

With finance also being an important enabler of green growth, financing solutions and markets in Singapore are being developed to help firms finance their adoption of more sustainable practices.

These moves, taken together, serve a dual purpose, said the Deputy Prime Minister.

"They strengthen our economy so that we can bounce back quickly and better from shocks, while adding to our value proposition as a vital global node in Asia."

"In turn, all these initiatives will create many new opportunities and valuable jobs for our people."

Read highlights of DPM Heng Swee Keat's ministerial statement Singapore's strategies to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 crisis.