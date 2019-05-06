Parliament: Universities to address new forms of security threats on campus as part of review

SINGAPORE - The universities will step up security on their campuses and improve support for victims of sexual misconduct, said Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah on Monday (May 6).

The Singapore University of Social Sciences, for example, is working with the police to tackle voyeurism, by training its security staff to inspect toilet cubicles or ceilings for miniature cameras that can be illegally installed.

Ms Indranee told the House that the institutes of higher learning (IHLs) will take steps to address such new forms of threats, as part of their overall review of campus security.

She also outlined the other broad areas that the institutes are reviewing, such as victim support as well as doing more to educate students on values and the importance of respect.

Several MPs had asked about the measures universities and schools have in place to prevent sexual harassment, and what steps have been taken to improve the handling of such cases.

Their questions come after undergraduate Monica Baey, 23, took to social media to air her frustration at the way the National University of Singapore (NUS) handled her case after she was filmed showering in Eusoff Hall by fellow student Nicholas Lim, also 23. NUS drew criticism for its approach.

Ms Indranee said educational institutions currently have full-time counsellors to support victims, and a larger group of staff trained as para-counsellors.

Related Story Local universities handled total of 56 sexual misconduct cases in past three years

"Our IHLs will look to strengthen these provisions, taking the victim's entire journey in mind. The support must extend beyond counselling, and begin at the point that the victim first reaches out for help," she added. "We should also ensure victims feel safe, to step forward and report cases when they occur and seek help."

Acknowledging that the recent NUS case showed that there were shortcomings in victim support, Ms Indranee said that the university has set up a Victim Care Unit.

"NUS has acknowledged this and has committed to doing better. NUS is serious about improving its frameworks and processes, and has convened a high-level Review Committee to oversee the implementation of various measures by NUS management," she added.