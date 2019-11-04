Parliament: Law gets tough on owners of HDB flats used as 'pop-up' brothels

SINGAPORE - The authorities will get more powers to act against owners of flats used as "pop-up" brothels that move from one unit to another, and against online vice syndicates, under changes to the Women's Charter approved by Parliament on Monday (Nov 4).

The amendments will protect housing estates from vice activities, and target those who try to evade the law by moving their vice operations overseas, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Sun Xueling when introducing the Women's Charter (Amendment) Bill.

Key changes include making people based outside Singapore liable if they facilitate the provision of sexual services here through remote communication services, such as websites or instant messaging apps.

Another change is the expansion of the definition of a brothel.

Currently, it is defined as a place used by two or more women for prostitution. The new definition extends to cover any place that has been advertised - expressly or implicitly - as being used for prostitution.

An owner or tenant who rents out, or sub-lets, premises which are used as a brothel will be criminally liable, unless they can show they did not know and could not have, with reasonable diligence, ascertained that the place was to be used as a brothel.

"Reasonable diligence" means owners and tenants should conduct identity checks of prospective tenants or sub-tenants through face-to-face interviews. If they are overseas, owners should engage an agent to conduct face-to-face interviews on their behalf.

The new law will extend such checks to tenants and sub-tenants who are Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

Currently, landlords need to do identity checks only on foreign tenants under the Immigration Act, to ensure they are not harbouring immigration offenders.

Related Story Parliament: Definition of brothel being changed to fight vice in residential areas

Related Story Heartland brothels make residents see red

Related Story Residents should keep a lookout for vice in heartland: MPs

Property agents who do not conduct identity checks on the relevant parties may also be fined, or have their registration suspended or revoked by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA).

The police will also be given powers to arrest a pimp or agent, even if a freelance sex worker cannot be said to have been "procured" by anyone. Currently, only agents of women who have been procured are liable for the offence.

Maximum penalties for the offences will be enhanced as well, with higher fines, longer jail terms and stiffer punishments for repeat offenders.

Those who facilitate the provision of sexual services through remote communication methods will face a maximum fine of $100,000 and/or jail of up to five years.

The existing penalties are a fine of up to $3,000 and/or jail for up to three years.

Similarly, those who sell women for prostitution may face a mandatory jail term of seven years, as well as a $100,000 fine. Now, the penalty is a five-year jail term and up to $10,000 fine.

Repeat offenders face a mandatory jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of $150,000, up from the current maximum fine of $10,000.