More foreign women held for online vice

More foreign women have been arrested for offering sexual services on online platforms, and the police have expressed concern about growing vice activities in residential estates.

Figures released by the police showed a year-on-year increase in the number of foreign women arrested for online vice. Last year, 1,417 women were arrested, almost double that in 2015.

The numbers were revealed to the media following a police raid in a Housing Board estate in Woodlands on Oct 25.

In the raid, which the media was privy to, six women aged between 25 and 45 were arrested for suspected involvement in vice-related activities. They were found in two HDB flats, just a five-minute drive away from each other.

In a statement yesterday, the police said property owners played an important role in preventing such illicit activities.

"HDB flats are meant for residential purposes, and the use of flats for vice activities is strictly prohibited," said the police, adding that flat owners and tenants who knowingly allow their premises to be used for vice would be prosecuted under the Women's Charter.

During the raid, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of Police (DAC) Deculan Goh noted that proposed amendments to the charter would make home owners, tenants and property agents more responsible in ensuring that no vice activities were carried out in homes.

He also said vice activities in residential estates were a concern as the number of such cases has been rising. No figures were immediately available on the number of arrests in estates, but the police announced last month that 106 women were nabbed for vice during enforcement operations between August and September in condominiums, residential units and hotels.

Under proposed changes to the charter, home owners and tenants would need to show that they could not, with reasonable diligence, have known that the place would be used for vice activities.

Property agents who knowingly helped rent out property for vice could also be liable to criminal prosecution.

Said DAC Goh: "Moving forward, the liability will be on them to make sure that they do their checks and due diligence."

Currently, flat owners and tenants found guilty of knowingly allowing their premises to be used for vice can be jailed for up to three years and fined $3,000.

Recalcitrant offenders could be liable for a jail term of up to five years, and a maximum fine of $10,000.