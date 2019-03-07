Parliament: Maritime dispute with Malaysia will not affect viability of future Tuas megaport, says Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE - The ongoing maritime dispute with Malaysia will not affect the viability of the future Tuas Terminal, Acting Transport Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Thursday (March 7).

"Development works are proceeding as planned, and there will be no impact to access for ships calling at the terminal in the future," Dr Balakrishnan said in Parliament, during the debate on the Transport Ministry's budget.

He was responding to Mr Ang Wei Neng (Jurong GRC), who asked whether Malaysia's unilateral extension of the Johor Baru port limits last October (2018) will affect the Tuas megaport, that is to be fully developed by the 2040s.

The new boundary line extends into the Republic's territorial waters, and goes beyond what Malaysia has been claiming as its own waters in a 1979 map which Singapore has consistently rejected.

"The inescapable conclusion is that the new Johor Baru Port Limits transgress into what are indisputably Singapore territorial waters," said Dr Balakrishnan, who is also Foreign Affairs Minister.

So, "will the ongoing maritime dispute affect the viability of our future Tuas Terminal?, he said categorically: 'NO',"

Dr Balakrishnan is standing in for Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan, who is recovering from surgery for a fractured left arm.

He also said that development works on the megaport are carrying on as planned and assured the House that Singapore's "security agencies will continue to be vigilant, and safeguard the sovereignty and security of our territorial waters".

Related Story Singapore's MFA says December meeting with Malaysia on water was overshadowed by new issues

Since Kuala Lumpur altered the Johor Baru port boundaries, Malaysian government vessels have been intruding into Singapore's territorial waters. In response, Singapore extended its own port limits off Tuas in December (2018).

Last month (Feb), the Greek-registered bulk carrier Pireas collided with Malaysian government vessel Polaris, which was anchored illegally in Singapore's territorial waters.

This occurred as a joint working group was announced by the countries' Foreign Ministers and formed in January (2019), to study and discuss the legal and operational issues concerning the maritime claims.

Dr Balakrishnan said both sides have been engaged in intensive discussions to de-escalate the situation.

"We have made reasonable progress so far, and I hope to make some joint announcements within the next two weeks," he said.

In an update, Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min said on Thursday (March 7) that the reclamation works for Tuas Terminal are progressing well and the first phase of operations are on track to commence in 2021.

"Not only will Tuas Terminal be able to handle high container volumes and bigger vessels, it will be a smarter port - with a higher degree of automation to improve efficiency, safety and service levels," said Dr Lam.

The Tuas Terminal will be developed in four phases, over the span of some 30 years.