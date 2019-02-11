Parliament: Govt to make environment impact assessments public, unless there are security concerns, says Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE - The authorities intend to make public the findings of environmental impact assessments, or EIAs, unless there are specific reasons - like security considerations - to maintain confidentiality.

Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said this in response to Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC), who asked if his ministry would consider making EIAs mandatory for all construction works near national parks or nature reserves, as well as publicly available.

This is the first time security considerations have been cited as a factor for withholding the results of environmental studies, and it comes in the wake of disputes over the Housing Board's conclusion that forests in Tengah, which is near a military training ground, were of low conservation significance.

Mr Ng later asked if the authorities could release the full report on Tengah without the sensitive data, in order to address the disputed findings about the environmental impact of clearing secondary forests for Singapore's first "forest town" for public housing.

Mr Lee replied: "For Tengah, the findings of the Environmental Baseline Study were shared with the public thorough the media in October last year, and we will also be engaging the nature groups to share with them the details."

"As you know, Tengah is and remains a military training ground," he said.

Earlier, Mr Lee said development projects near sensitive areas, including nature reserves and marine and coastal areas, are required to undergo an in-depth consultation with the relevant agencies to discuss the scope of works, possible environmental impact, and corresponding mitigating measures.

"If the potential environmental impact of a project is assessed to be significant, we will require the project developer to conduct further environmental studies to thoroughly assess the nature and magnitude of the impact, and to implement more extensive mitigating measures to address them," he said.