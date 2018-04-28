No formal invitations or requests for Singapore to host US-North Korea summit: PM Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - Singapore has not received any formal invitations or requests to host the summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (April 28).

He was asked at a press conference during the 32nd Asean Summit about reports that Singapore is on the shortlist of possible locations for the meeting.

"We've had no formal invitations, requests from the parties," said PM Lee. "It has to be something agreed by both North Korea as well as the United States. I doubt very much they have come to any landing."

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had earlier told the BBC World Service in an interview earlir this month that Singapore had not received any invitations to host the summit.

A South Korean daily newspaper reported on Friday that Washington and Pyongyang are deciding between Singapore and Mongolia, with United States preferring Singapore.

The summit would be the first-ever meeting between a serving US president and a North Korean leader, and will follow one between South Korean President Moon Jae In and Mr Kim on Friday (April 27).

Mr Trump has said the meeting could take place in late May or June, but warned it could be called off if he did not think it could deliver the desired results.