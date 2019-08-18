National Day Rally 2019: Key highlights of PM Lee Hsien Loong's speech

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered his National Day Rally speech on Sunday (Aug 18).

Here are the key announcements.

8 things to know about PM Lee Hsien Loong's speech

From building "Punggol by the Bay" at the Greater Southern Waterfront to raising the CPF contribution rates for older workers, here's a quick look at the key announcements.

Pre-school subsidies' income ceiling raised from $7,500 to $12,000; 30,000 more families to qualify

In the medium term, full-day pre-school expenses should be brought down to around $300 a month, said Mr Lee.

Retirement age to go up to 65, older workers' CPF rates to be raised

The re-employment age will also go up from 67 now to 68 in 2022, and eventually to 70 by 2030.

9,000 new HDB and private homes in 'Punggol by the Bay' at Greater Southern Waterfront

The Greater Southern Waterfront comprises 30km of coastline stretching from the Gardens by the Bay East area to Pasir Panjang.

Interactive: Greater Southern Waterfront and key projects that have shaped S'pore

From Jewel Changi Airport to Greater Southern Waterfront - the story of Singapore’s transformation, told through National Day Rally speeches.

In the pipeline - a 'Downtown South' resort near Sentosa

PM Lee said that during a Cabinet meeting, labour chief Ng Chee Meng had asked: "NTUC is very grateful to the Government for Downtown East. How about a Downtown South?"

Land reclamation, polders among ways S'pore looks to deal with sea-level rise

Rising sea levels are an existential threat for Singapore, and the Republic is considering major engineering works to tackle this.

S'pore's economic growth has slowed but stimulus measures not required yet

If the situation gets much worse, Singapore will "promptly respond with appropriate interventions to sustain the livelihoods of our workers", said Mr Lee.

SIT, SUSS to lower fees; bursaries to cover up to 75% of fees for general degree courses at 6 unis

Singapore's two newest universities, the Singapore Institute of Technology and Singapore University of Social Sciences, will be lowering their annual tuition fees.

S'pore wants to remain good friends with US and China, says PM Lee

Singapore is a multicultural, independent and sovereign country with its own position on issues, said Mr Lee, as he set out the implications that US-China tensions have on the country's ties with both powers.

