National Day Rally 2019: In the pipeline - a 'Downtown South' resort near Sentosa

SINGAPORE - A "Downtown South" resort is likely to be built on Pulau Brani in future, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Aug 18).

Recounting how these plans came about, PM Lee said that during a Cabinet meeting, labour chief Ng Chee Meng had asked: "NTUC is very grateful to the Government for Downtown East. How about a Downtown South?"

Mr Ng was referring to the labour movement-run lifestyle hub in Pasir Ris which hosts, among other things, a resort, amusement park, event spaces and shops.

"I said, OK, we will do that," PM Lee said at the National Day Rally.

To that end, the authorities will set aside land for the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) to build a resort, "probably on Pulau Brani", he said.

The island is between the main island of Singapore and Sentosa, near Keppel Harbour. A large part of the island makes up the current Brani Terminal, which is among the PSA city terminals that will shift to the Tuas mega port by 2027.

"We will make this gesture, to thank our workers for all their contributions to the nation, because Singapore is for all of us," said PM Lee.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ng said the new resort will allow workers to bring their families to quality and affordable recreational amenities.

"It is indeed a strong signal of appreciation from the Government to our workers - Every Worker Matters!" he wrote.

In his speech, PM Lee added that after Brani Terminal moves out, the island can be developed together with Sentosa.

"We will build new attractions on Brani, just like we have Universal Studios on Sentosa," he said.

Meanwhile, Sentosa's beach areas will be revitalised, and its nature and heritage trails expanded, "to keep its island character".

These additions are part of the future Greater Southern Waterfront, a mega waterfront development in the southern part of Singapore.

The new district, twice the size of Punggol, will boast public and private homes, offices and recreation options.

Development of the area is expected to start in five to 10 years.