Local YouTuber's rap video on racism not acceptable: Shanmugam

Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam yesterday set out why an online rap video on racism should not be allowed, saying such videos would, over time, harm Singapore's racial harmony and social fabric.

He said the clip featuring YouTuber Preeti Nair and her brother, rapper Subhas Nair, "crosses the line" and insults Chinese Singaporeans with vulgarities.

The minister also said if the video were allowed, hundreds of others would also be allowed, including those attacking minority races.

The rap video, which has been removed from social media, was posted on Monday in response to a recent "brownface" advertisement by e-payments website epaysg.com.

The ad showed Mediacorp actor and DJ Dennis Chew portraying such characters as a woman in a tudung and a man with visibly darker skin to make the point that people from different walks of life can use e-payments.

A police report has been made about the online rap video, and investigations are ongoing.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS