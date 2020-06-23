Lim Tean faces two bankruptcy claims totalling $1.45m

Lawyer and opposition party chief Lim Tean is facing two pending bankruptcy claims totalling about $1.45 million.

One of the applications, filed by DBS Bank in October last year over a debt of $549,378, was heard in the High Court yesterday in chambers via videoconference.

The case has been adjourned for three weeks.

DBS declined to comment as the case is still ongoing in court.

Mr Lim, who represented himself, did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

The other application was filed by trading company Sing Wing (I & E) last month, a Straits Times check has found.

Records show that the company is seeking to make Mr Lim a bankrupt over a debt of about $905,000. A hearing for this application is scheduled for July 16.

Mr Lim is founder and secretary-general of Peoples Voice party, which had its registration approved in October 2018.

Last Friday, he announced on Facebook that his party would be contesting Jurong GRC in the upcoming general election. He added that the party also planned to contest Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, as well as the Pioneer and Mountbatten single-member constituencies.

Mr Lim also launched what he called a series of Living Room Rallies from Housing Board residents' homes on Sunday, when he spoke about protecting Singapore jobs.

The Singapore Constitution disqualifies an undischarged bankrupt from being a Member of Parliament.

In February last year, Mr Lim avoided bankruptcy in proceedings brought by a Shanghai businessman over a US$150,000 (S$209,000) loan. Mr Huang Min, who had lent Mr Lim the money, filed a bankruptcy application in 2018 when the sum remained unpaid even after the Chinese national won a court judgment to recover it.

Mr Lim appealed against the court order to repay the sum, but eventually withdrew his appeal.

Mr Huang withdrew his bankruptcy application after Mr Lim submitted two cheques - one day ahead of a scheduled hearing - to settle the debt and legal costs.