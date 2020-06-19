Red Dot United, Singapore's newest political party, unveils mission statement and logo, sets sights on Jurong GRC

SINGAPORE - Singapore's newest political party, Red Dot United (RDU), said it intends to contest Jurong GRC, but will do so only if other opposition parties do not field candidates there.

In a statement where it unveiled its logo and mission statement, the party said it will not contest any constituency should there be a three-cornered fight.

"At present, we have open lines of dialogue with the other opposition parties and none of them have currently indicated they will be contesting Jurong GRC," said the party.

"If this constituency remains unchallenged, RDU will represent the opposition to the best of our ability."

RDU was registered as a political party on June 17. It was formed less than a month ago and submitted its application for registration on May 26. Its entry means that a record 12 opposition parties could contest the next GE.

On Friday, RDU introduced its mission statement: "Politics with Principles, Vision with Values".

It also unveiled a red and white compass as its logo.

"Just as a compass does, RDU will strive to consistently point towards the principles and values which must be present in the decision-making process of the government and country," said the party.

Red Dot United, which has 12 members so far, is helmed by former PSP members Ravi Philemon, 52, and Michelle Lee, 43. ST understands that the party will be unveiling the candidates that it will be fielding next week.

In the last general election in 2015, the People's Action Party (PAP) team led by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam won more than 79 per cent of the votes in Jurong GRC - defeating the Singaporeans First (SingFirst) party and making it the best performing ward for the PAP that election.

Besides Mr Tharman, the current MPs for Jurong GRC are Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry Tan Wu Meng as well as Mr Ang Wei Neng and Miss Rahayu Mahzam.

Meanwhile, Mr Ivan Li Shaw Chuan, 41, a general manager of Keppel Shipyard and Mr Shawn Huang, 37, a director at state investment firm Temasek and a former fighter pilot, are rumoured to be potential new election candidates for the PAP in Jurong, having been spotted at community events and walkabouts.