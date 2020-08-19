Janil Puthucheary, Sim Ann re-appointed as PAP Whip and Deputy Whip; 12 GPCs formed

SINGAPORE - The People's Action Party on Wednesday (Aug 19) announced that it has reappointed Dr Janil Puthucheary as Party Whip and Ms Sim Ann as Deputy Party Whip.

Dr Janil has served as Party Whip since June 6 last year, having taken over the role from Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who was the previous Whip since September 2015.

He is currently Senior Minister of State for Health and Communications and Information, and an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

Ms Sim is currently Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development, and an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

The role of a Party Whip is to ensure good communication in the party ranks, contribute to the smooth running of its parliamentary machinery and serve as disciplinarian.

The Whip also ensures the party's MPs vote according to the party's position. But at times, the Whip can "lift the Whip", allowing party members to vote according to their conscience.

Separately, the Government Parliamentary Committees (GPCs) have also been formed, the PAP said in a press release.

Almost all 12 of the committees have new chairmen, with the exception of three: defence and foreign affairs, finance and trade and industry, and social and family development.

These three GPCs will continue to be chaired by Mr Vikram Nair, a Sembawang GRC MP; Mr Liang Eng Hwa, Bukit Panjang MP; and Mr Seah Kian Peng, a Marine Parade GRC MP, respectively.

The changes include:

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling, who was deputy chairman for the communications and information GPC, will now chair the committee in place of Mr Cedric Foo, who has retired from politics.

Potong Pasir MP Sitoh Yih Pin will head the GPC for culture, community and youth, in place of Dr Lim Wee Kiak.

Pioneer MP and labour leader Patrick Tay will head the education GPC, with Tampines GRC MP Desmond Choo replacing him as chair of the GPC for manpower.

Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng will chair the health GPC, while Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MP Saktiandi Supaat takes over as the transport GPC chairman.

Nee Soon GRC MP Louis Ng, formerly a member of the GPC for the environment and water resources, now heads up the sustainability and the environment GPC, in line with the renaming of the ministry last month.

The GPC appointments will be effective with the commencement of the 14th Parliament of Singapore, which opens with an address by President Halimah Yacob next Monday.

Set up by the PAP in 1987, GPCs serve as an additional feedback channel on government policies, and give their members the opportunity to scrutinise the legislation and programmes of the various ministries.

Here's the full list of GPC members.

Communications and Information

Tin Pei Ling – Chairman Alex Yam – Deputy Chairman Christopher de Souza Seah Kian Peng Jessica Tan Hany Soh Sharael bin Mohd Taha

Culture, Community and Youth

Sitoh Yih Pin – Chairman Darryl David – Deputy Chairman Tin Pei Ling Cheng Li Hui Joan Pereira Fahmi bin Aliman Hany Soh Xie Yao Quan

Defence and Foreign Affairs

Vikram Nair – Chairman Alex Yam – Deputy Chairman Chong Kee Hiong Henry Kwek Don Wee Rachel Ong Zhulkarnain bin Abdul Rahim

Education

Patrick Tay – Chairman Darryl David – Deputy Chairman Denise Phua Foo Mee Har Mariam Jaafar Shawn Huang Wan Rizal

Finance and Trade & Industry

Liang Eng Hwa – Chairman Foo Mee Har – Deputy Chairman Jessica Tan Saktiandi bin Supaat Desmond Choo Derrick Goh Edward Chia Shawn Huang Mariam Jaafar

Health

Tan Wu Meng – Chairman Ng Ling Ling – Deputy Chairman Lim Wee Kiak Ang Wei Neng Wan Rizal Yip Hon Weng Mariam Jaafar

Home Affairs and Law

Murali Pillai – Chairman Zhulkarnain bin Abdul Rahim – Deputy Chairman Christopher de Souza Sitoh Yih Pin Tan Wu Meng Vikram Nair Patrick Tay Derrick Goh

Manpower

Desmond Choo – Chairman Edward Chia – Deputy Chairman Liang Eng Hwa Cheng Li Hui Sharael bin Mohd Taha Rachel Ong Yeo Wan Ling Yip Hon Weng

National Development

Cheryl Chan – Chairman Chong Kee Hiong – Deputy Chairman Henry Kwek Lim Biow Chuan Louis Ng Carrie Tan Nadia Ahmad Samdin Xie Yao Quan

Social and Family Development

Seah Kian Peng – Chairman Joan Pereira – Deputy Chairman Denise Phua Murali Pillai Melvin Yong Carrie Tan Fahmi bin Aliman Ng Ling Ling

Sustainability and the Environment

Louis Ng – Chairman Poh Li San – Deputy Chairman Cheryl Chan Gan Thiam Poh Lim Wee Kiak Nadia Ahmad Samdin Don Wee

Transport