Janil Puthucheary replaces Chan Chun Sing as PAP party whip from June 6

SINGAPORE - Dr Janil Puthucheary will be appointed the People Action Party's (PAP) party whip with effect from Thursday (June 6). He is currently Senior Minister of State for Transport and Communications and Information, and an MP for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.

He replaces Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing, who served as party whip from Sept 28, 2015.

Dr Janil will be assisted by two deputies: Ms Sim Ann and Mr Zaqy Mohamad.

Ms Sim is Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Culture, Community and Youth, and an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC. She will be continuing in her role as deputy party whip.

Mr Zaqy is Minister of State for National Development and Manpower, and an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC. He will be taking over from Mr Sam Tan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development, who served as deputy party whip from Sept 28, 2015.