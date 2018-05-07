Go for bold changes, says President Halimah to 4G leaders at reopening of Parliament

SINGAPORE - Singapore's fourth generation of political leaders have to go for bold changes to help the country confront a different future, said President Halimah Yacob on Monday (May 7).

"We may be tempted not to go for bold changes, but instead be content to tweak things at the margins," she said, noting that the new leaders may feel that there is more to lose now, given that Singapore is at a more advanced stage of development.

"That would be the wrong approach."

In her inaugural address at the opening of the second session of the 13th Parliament, Madam Halimah said the country has a lot going for it as a vibrant node in Asia and a harmonious multi-cultural society. "We need to keep alive the spirit of our pioneers and be constantly driven to do better, with each generation surpassing the previous," she added.

As the 4G leadership team takes shape and takes on more responsibilities, they will need to confront the question "what is next for Singapore?", said the President in a speech drafted mainly by the 4G leaders.

In doing so, they need to uphold Singapore's foundational values - multi-racialism, meritocracy, incorruptibility, self-reliance, inclusivity and openness to the world, said Madam Halimah, describing them as "constants of Singapore's existence".

The new leaders will also have to work with fellow Singaporeans in the next phase of nation-building, to "fashion new ideas and fresh approaches to confront a different future".

"We are beginning to see the imprint of the new leadership in developing and implementing public policies. Over time, these policies will be elaborated, refined, and will produce results. The work has begun, and will intensify from the second half of this term of Government," said Madam Halimah.

The President was addressing a packed chamber in Parliament House, where the signs of transition were evident. Following a Cabinet reshuffle that took effect this month, younger ministers now dominate the first row where front-benchers sit.

4G ministers such as Education Minister Ong Ye Kung, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, Minister in Prime Minister's Office Ng Chee Meng and Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee shifted up front, while retired 3G ministers Lim Hng Kiang, Lim Swee Say and Yaacob Ibrahim moved to the second row.

On the other side of the aisle, new Workers' Party secretary-general Pritam Singh took the front-row seat of his predecessor, veteran Low Thia Khiang, who was the de facto leader of the opposition for nearly two decades before stepping down last month.

In the speech, the President also looked back at the first half of the term and outlined how the external environment and domestic developments can affect the country moving ahead.

Describing the preceding 32 months as "eventful", Madam Halimah said Singapore has managed to navigate a steady path amid an uncertain environment that saw the United States elect a new president and Britain voting to leave the European Union in Brexit, among other things.

During this period, she noted, the economy recorded steady growth, especially in 2017, and real wages rose steadily for all income groups.

Efforts are also underway to renew the economy, implement the recommendations of the Committee on the Future Economy, upgrade infrastructure such as the MRT lines, and enhance support for the vulnerable, she said.

But she added that Singapore operates in a changing environment, and as a small, open country, is vulnerable to external developments, whether it is strategic changes caused by China's rise and the United State's reaction to it, or the tensions in the Korean Peninsula.

At the same time, terrorism remains a danger with the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria having lost the military battle in the Middle East and South-east Asian fighters returning to their home countries, warned Madam Halimah.

Amid these global developments, the texture of society in Singapore is changing as the population ages, and this will place heavier demands on the country's healthcare and security systems, she said.

"We have seen income inequality and social stratification break the social compact in many countries. If the same happens to us, our politics will turn vicious, our society will fracture and our nation will wither," she added. "We must tackle inequality, particularly the increasingly dissimilar starting points of children from different family backgrounds, before the problem becomes entrenched in our society."

She also highlighted divisive forces such as religious polarisation, xenophobia and extreme nationalism. Meanwhile, she added, falsehoods and misinformation are spreading online, sowing distrust within societies.

"We must not allow our nation to succumb to these forces."

Urging the Government to watch these developments closely, and tackle them resolutely, Madam Halimah said: "We already have policies and programmes to respond to these shifts. These tasks will occupy us beyond this term of Government."