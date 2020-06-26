Singapore GE2020: Red Dot United introduces team to contest Jurong GRC

SINGAPORE - Red Dot United (RDU), Singapore's newest political party, introduced the last member of the team to contest the five-seat Jurong GRC on Friday (June 26).

Theatre director Alec Tok Kim Yam joins entrepreneur and author Liyana Dhamirah and legal engineer Nicholas Tang, both of whom were introduced on Wednesday.

Mr Tok, a 55-year-old Yale University graduate and father of two, directed Singapore's first Chinese musical, December Rains, and lived in the United States for 15 years where he worked as a theatre director.

"I believe in Singapore and Singaporeans. We have come this far because different ideas were allowed to contest and compete to shape our economic, social and security landscape.

"We should retain and protect this strength," said Mr Tok, who ran in the 2011 General Election as a Singapore Democratic Party candidate.

Miss Liyana, 33, a mother of four, had experienced life as a homeless person.

She wrote about this in a book and later received the "Woman of Resilience" award from the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware).

She plans to champion the needs of families, entrepreneurs and the marginalised both in Parliament and at her constituency if elected, the party said.

"I am concerned about the care and growth of current and future generations. Helping them live with dignity, respect and motivation is important for me," she said.

Mr Tang is entering politics to better understand the problems faced by his peers and to help improve the lives of future generations, said RDU.

"As a society, we need to take responsibility for ourselves and seek first to resolve our problems, instead of routinely handing over the reins to the government to manage our society," said the 28-year-old legal engineer with law firm Pinsent Masons MPillay.

Party chairman Michelle Lee said in the e-mail that the team will put the people of Singapore at the centre of all it does.

"We are also so pleased that we have (been) able to include a range of ages in our team, as well as field two female candidates to serve the residents and citizens to the best of our ability."

The three join former Progress Singapore Party members Ravi Philemon, 52, and Michelle Lee, 43.

RDU was registered as a political party on June 15 after submitting its application on May 26.

Its entry means that a record 11 opposition parties could contest the general election.

Jurong GRC was the best performing ward of the People's Action Party in the 2015 General Election.

The team, led by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, won more than 79 per cent of the vote - defeating the Singaporeans First party, which was dissolved on Thursday.