Cabinet to have two Malay full ministers as Masagos takes charge of MSF and Maliki moves up

SINGAPORE - With the reshuffling of roles within the Cabinet, Singapore will now have five office-holders who are Malay, with two of them full ministers.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, who will give up his portfolio in Environment and Water Resources to take on Social and Family Development, was the only Malay full minister for a while after Dr Yaacob Ibrahim stepped down from the Cabinet in April 2018.

But he will now be joined by Dr Maliki Osman, who has been promoted to Minister in the Prime Minister's Office as well as Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs.

Dr Maliki is currently Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announcing Dr Maliki's new appointments, said he has performed well, and it was time for him to take on more responsibilities.

Two other Malay office holders will also be promoted.

Minister of State Zaqy Mohamad will become a Senior Minister of State and will keep his Manpower portfolio while taking on a new Defence portfolio. He will relinquish his National Development portfolio.

At the same time, Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim will be promoted to Minister of State and will take up new appointments at the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of National Development.

Previously, he served as a Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education as well as for Social and Family Development.

Joining these office-holders wil be backbencher MP Rahayu Mahzam, who will be appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Health.

Ms Rahayu, a lawyer, joined politics in 2015 when she was elected into Parliament as an MP in Jurong GRC.

They will all be sworn in on Monday.

Mr Masagos, whose promotion in 2015 marked the first time Singapore's Cabinet had two full Malay MPs, remains as the Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, he congratulated the Malay MPs on their promotions and acknowledged their hard work to better the lives of people in the community.

"The road ahead is full of challenges but I am confident that as a team, we will do our very best to ensure that the Malay/Muslim community continues to soar as a community of success," he said.

Dr Maliki said during the press conference on Saturday that the Malay MPs will continue to strengthen their work under the collaborative framework known as M³, which includes the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), self-help group Mendaki and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra).

He pledged that he and his fellow Malay MPs would help the community "ride through these very challenging times (to) emerge stronger and more confident as we achieve our vision of a community of success".