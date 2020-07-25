Maliki Osman and Edwin Tong promoted to full ministers in new Cabinet

SINGAPORE - Dr Maliki Osman and Mr Edwin Tong have been promoted to full ministers, in the new Cabinet, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Saturday (July 25).

Dr Maliki, 55, will be Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, and Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs. He is currently Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs, and will give up his mayorship of the South East District from Monday, when the new appointments begin.

Mr Tong, 50, will be Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law. He is currently Senior Minister of State for Law and Health.

The two were among the key promotions in the new Cabinet, and they will be sworn in on Monday.

Mr Zaqy Mohamad, 45, is promoted to Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence, giving up his current role as Minister of State for National Development and Manpower.

Ms Low Yen Ling, 45, will become Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry. She will give up her current role as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education and Manpower, but will remain Mayor of South West District.

Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, 52, will be Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development. He will give up his role as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Education.

Ms Sun Xueling, 41, will become Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development, giving up her current appointment as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development.

Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam, 40, will step up from the backbench to take on the role of Parliamentary Secretary for Health from Sept 1.

Two districts will get new mayors. PAP new face and Marine Parade GRC MP Mohd Fahmi Aliman, 48, will be Mayor of the South East District, and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam, 39, will be Mayor of the North West District.

