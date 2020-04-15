Singapore GE: 2.65 million S'poreans eligible to vote in next election, updated voter rolls open for online inspection

SINGAPORE - Singapore's revised voter rolls have been certified and are open for public inspection, the Elections Department (ELD) said in a media statement on Wednesday (April 15)

There are a total of 2,653,942 electors, and eligible voters can check their particulars in the Registers of Electors electronically - through the Elections Department website and the SingPass Mobile app.

This is about 59,000 more people than the 2,594,740 electors when the registers were last revised in April 2019.

Singaporeans whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote at a previous election can apply to have their names restored, the ELD added.

They are encouraged to apply early, as applications will close with the issue of the writ of election.

Those living overseas can check their particulars at Singapore overseas missions that serve as polling stations.

Citizens abroad whose names are listed in the registers of electors and who have resided in Singapore for at least 30 days between March 1, 2017 and February this year can also apply as overseas electors to vote in future elections.

Re-registration is required for overseas voters with each revision of the registers.

Under the law, registers must be revised not later than three years after the last general election.

The Prime Minister then calls for revisions from time to time.