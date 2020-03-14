Date of general election will depend on what will best see Singapore through Covid-19 situation, says PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The date of the next general election will depend on what will best see Singapore through the major crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The country faces grave and extended challenges, he said in a Facebook post on Saturday (March 14), noting that the Covid-19 outbreak will likely last at least this year, and quite possibly longer.

"I fully expect things to get more serious before they start getting better," he said, adding that Singapore has two choices ahead.

The first is to hope and pray that things will stabilise before the end of the term, so that elections can be held under more normal circumstances. "But we have no certainty of that," he said.

"Or else call elections early, knowing that we are going into a hurricane, to elect a new government with a fresh mandate and a full term ahead of it, which can work with Singaporeans on the critical tasks at hand."

If elections have to be held before Covid-19 is over, all necessary precautions will be taken so that parties can campaign effectively, and people can vote safely, he added.

"At stake are jobs, businesses and lives."

The next GE has to be held before April 21, 2021.

The Prime Minister set out his thinking on election timing a day after new electoral boundaries were announced, which raised expectations that the GE will be held within the next few months.

In his post, he said he held a dialogue on Saturday morning with grassroots leaders on Covid-19 and what lies ahead for Singapore.

"Fighting Covid-19 is difficult enough. But we also need to deal with COVID-19's enormous impact on our economy," he said.

The economic fallout will likely be more serious than the global financial crisis, and longer lasting too, even beyond the end of the pandemic, he added.

PM Lee noted that the GE can only be called after the electoral registers are updated, which will take about a month.

The timing of the election depends on the situation and the outlook, he said.

"Covid-19 may well turn out to be the crisis that defines this generation of Singaporeans. We must gird ourselves to overcome this together, and show the world what Singapore can do."