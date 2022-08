Many of us would have seen images of Russian tank commander Vadim Shishimarin in a Ukrainian court, wearing a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt, with his neck bent and his shaven head almost touching a glass partition.

Looking uncertain and very much his 21 years, he was the first Russian soldier to be convicted in May this year for the war crime of killing a 62-year-old unarmed civilian. He admitted to the shooting but said that he had been acting on orders.