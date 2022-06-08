Ukraine and the start of a second Cold War

The US once again sees itself as engaged in a global struggle with Russia and China

Gideon Rachman
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in February. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Since Russia invaded Ukraine, there has been much talk of the echoes of World War II and the dangers of a third one. But the current global moment is much more like a return of the Cold War.

Once again, the United States is assembling a coalition of democracies to face off against a Russia-China axis. Once again, the dangers of a nuclear war are central to international politics. And once again, there is a large bloc of non-aligned countries - now generally referred to as the "Global South" - that is intensively courted by both sides.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top