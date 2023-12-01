The parenthood paradox: Does having children make you happier?

The prevailing belief in many parts of the world is that having children is key to happiness – and that people who don’t have children are unfulfilled in their lives.

But is this really the case? The answer to this question is both simple and complex – and the fulfilment you feel in your life, whether you decide to have children or not, depends on many complex factors.

Let’s look first at the simple answer – which is no, you don’t need to have children to be happy and fulfilled.

Studies in women who are child-free by choice show most feel they have a good sense of identity and individuality. They don’t feel defined by their role within the family, and feel they have more freedom and control over their bodies, lives and future. Child-free women also report greater financial stability – although higher socio-economic status isn’t necessary to be satisfied with the decision to be child-free.

Women and men who are child-free are also less stressed on average, and report greater satisfaction in their marriages.

There is limited research on single men and their experience of being child-free – and even less on the transgender or queer experience of being child-free. But one study of men who were child-free by choice reported that most were satisfied with their decision and happy to have more freedom in their life. Only a small number expressed regrets about their decision – largely because they wouldn’t have a legacy.

However, there is a risk that child-free men may experience a reduction in overall life satisfaction in older age if they lack social support.

Eudaimonic well-being

Things get a little more complicated when we look at the decision to have children.

While parents can certainly be happy and fulfilled in life, the satisfaction they feel with this decision typically unfolds over time – and can also depend on many factors they can’t control.

Initially, many parents actually experience a temporary decrease in well-being after having a child – a phenomenon known as the “parenthood paradox”. This is because a new baby can come in the way of many basic needs – such as sleep, eating well and seeing friends. This can be a recipe for discontentment.

Straight women also report more unhappiness when they become parents, compared with men. This may be because the burden of care tends to fall disproportionately on women.