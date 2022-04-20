The don'ts of economic policy: Lessons from Sri Lanka

With increasing frequency over the past few weeks there have been harrowing stories about what Sri Lanka's worst-ever economic crisis looks like.

Thirteen-hour power cuts; people dying because life-saving drugs have run out; goods piled up at ports because importers can't get dollars to pay for them; a currency crash; soaring prices of essentials, long queues for food, petrol and gas cylinders - as well as passports to get out of the country; street protests calling for the President to quit, the resignation of the entire Cabinet, and then last week, the first-ever default on foreign debt.