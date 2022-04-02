Debrief: Sri Lanka's economic crisis

Sri Lanka is under a state of emergency from Saturday (April 2), declared by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to clamp down on protesters calling for his resignation over a deepening economic crisis.

The military can now arrest and indefinitely detain suspects without warrants.

This comes as Sri Lankans are struggling with a lack of essentials such as food, medicine and fuel, and debilitating power cuts.

Public anger spiralled into violence late on Thursday when protesters gathered near the President's residence demanding his resignation.

Hundreds clashed with the authorities, setting fire to several vehicles, including army buses and a police jeep.

Water cannon and tear gas were fired to disperse the crowd, with at least 54 people arrested.

How bad is the economic crisis ?

The island nation of 22 million people is facing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948, with daily blackouts extended to 13 hours when diesel ran out on March 31.

People have to queue for hours at petrol pumps across the island, with some elderly reportedly dying while waiting.

Some public hospitals have stopped surgeries due to medicine shortages. Street lamps have also been turned off to save electricity.

Two newspapers have suspended their print editions over paper shortages.

With the nationwide power cuts, resort and hotel operators are also finding it hard to play host to visitors on the island, a popular travel destination, halting the recovery prospects of a tourism industry ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

What's behind the crisis?

President Rajapaksa has presided over Sri Lanka's forex crisis, racked up debt obligations and the highest inflation rate in Asia.

His administration has banned imports as it does not have enough foreign exchange to pay for imports like fuel and essential foods, sending prices for goods that are available soaring.

Official data released on Friday showed inflation in Colombo hit 18.7 per cent in March, the sixth consecutive monthly record. Food prices also soared by a record 30.1 per cent.

President Rajapaksa is not the only one in his powerful family facing the ire of his countrymen. His elder brother Mahinda - himself a former president -serves as prime minister, while two others, Chamal and Basil, hold the irrigation and finance portfolios respectively.

Experts have pointed to economic mismanagement on the Rajapaksas' part, including years of chronic budget deficits and ill-advised tax cuts. During Mr Mahinda Rajapaksa's rule as president, Sri Lanka borrowed billions from China for infrastructure projects. Many turned into white elephants bogged down by corruption.

What happens next?

The government was counting on a restart of tourism to build up its foreign exchange reserves after two years of lockdowns and disruptions to global leisure travel.

But Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunge said on Friday that the protests will "hurt tourism and have economic consequences" for the island. Tourism contributed 12.6 per cent to Sri Lanka's GDP before the pandemic in 2019.

In a turnaround, Mr Rajapaksa's government is seeking a loan bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with Mr Basil Rajapaksa slated to fly to Washington this month for talks on a rescue plan. Colombo is also asking for billions in aid from countries such as China and India.

The IMF said last month that Sri Lanka needs to contain inflation and put its debt repayments on track to reverse the financial crisis.

While official reserves have dipped to US$2.36 billion (S$3.2 billion) as of February, the government is due to repay about US$4 billion of its estimated US$51 billion for the remainder of this year.