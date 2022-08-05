The danger of climate 'doomerism'

Is humanity doomed? The possibility of a climate catastrophe leading to human extinction is generating much heat of late in the wake of a grim report about the climate endgame and the debate over a new book, Hothouse Earth.

The anxiety is understandable given the backdrop of dire news globally of deadly heatwaves, floods, droughts and wildfires. Their increased ferocity and the speed with which temperature records are being broken appear more troubling when set against the apparent paralysis of politicians in dealing with climate change.