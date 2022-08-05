The danger of climate 'doomerism'

Doomsayers proclaiming climate change as unstoppable are dangerous because they suggest that doing something about it is hopeless.

Climate Change Editor
Turkana women in drought-hit Marsabit, northern Kenya, walking past a cow’s carcass last month. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Is humanity doomed? The possibility of a climate catastrophe leading to human extinction is generating much heat of late in the wake of a grim report about the climate endgame and the debate over a new book, Hothouse Earth.

The anxiety is understandable given the backdrop of dire news globally of deadly heatwaves, floods, droughts and wildfires. Their increased ferocity and the speed with which temperature records are being broken appear more troubling when set against the apparent paralysis of politicians in dealing with climate change.

