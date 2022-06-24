The Straits Times says

Targeted package to blunt inflation pain

Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With all-items inflation running at more than a decade high of 5.6 per cent as at May, the $1.5 billion relief package announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday will cushion some of the resulting pain. But households and businesses must also do their part to offset the impact of higher prices. While the package - which includes direct payments and utilities rebates to households as well as several forms of assistance to businesses - may seem modest in size at around 0.3 per cent of GDP, it is carefully targeted. Among households, lower-income and other vulnerable groups will benefit the most. For instance, GST cash voucher recipients, who tend to be hardest hit from rising prices, will get an extra $300 in cash, one-person households on ComCare assistance will get $40 more per month, and eligible drivers of taxis and private-hire cars will receive a one-off payment of $150 to defray higher fuel prices.

Support for business is targeted as well. Higher levels of co-funding for wage increases under the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme and the six-month extension of the Jobs Growth Incentive which supports employers to hire eligible mature job seekers and other disadvantaged workers will also benefit those most in need. And grants to enable the adoption of energy-efficient solutions under a new scheme will be confined to small and medium-sized firms in sectors hardest hit by higher energy prices, such as food services, food manufacturing and retail.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top