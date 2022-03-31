Keeping lines open for talks with Russia

Founded in the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis and the 1998 Russian debt default, and galvanised by the global financial crisis of a decade later, the Group of 20, or G-20, is an intergovernmental body that focuses primarily on international financial stability. This year's summit, to be hosted by Indonesia in mid-November, is themed Recover Together Recover Stronger - clearly aimed at rebuilding from the devastating Covid-19 global pandemic. Not one economy in the group of 19 nations and the European Union has been spared from two years of pandemic- induced disruption. Some have suffered more than others. If ever there was a time to put heads together to work on common solutions, it is now.

It is unfortunate, therefore, that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is overshadowing what should be the obvious priority. Blunt, poorly executed and costly for everyone - not least Russia itself, which has lost hundreds of soldiers by its own admission - the fallout from this military travesty now threatens the global recovery, as nations that cut economic ties with Moscow seek alternative sources of fuel and other commodities, which are already scarce and, therefore, transacted at higher prices. Indeed, the inflation that this fuels raises chances that central bankers may be tempted to increase interest rates - thereby putting economic recovery at risk as the cost of money goes up for businesses and individuals.