Ensure grads fit demands of the economy

In an interesting development, students joining the Singapore Management University (SMU) from 2023 will be able to take their pick from several hundreds of courses and customise their major. The university announced plans for a College of Integrative Studies (CIS), which will take in up to 100 freshmen from August next year.

In what is a first for a local university, these undergraduates will have an "individualised major". They can select all modules across SMU's six schools - accountancy, business, economics, computing and information systems, law and social sciences - and they will graduate with a bachelor's degree in integrative studies after four years. This academic pathway goes beyond existing interdisciplinary programmes by leaving it to students to define their own disciplines to suit their interests and career aspirations.