SMU students to get to pick courses for their major from 2023 under new interdisciplinary college

SINGAPORE - Students joining the Singapore Management University (SMU) from 2023 will be able to take their pick from several hundreds of courses and customise their major.

The university on Friday (May 20) announced plans for a new College of Integrative Studies (CIS) that will take in up to 100 freshmen from August next year.

In a first for a local university, these undergraduates will have an "individualised major". They can select all modules across SMU's six schools - accountancy, business, economics, computing and information systems, law and social sciences.

They will graduate with a bachelor's degree in Integrative Studies after four years.

Students enrolled in CIS can defer the declaration of their degree choice to the end of their first year, so that they can have time to explore the range of disciplines available before making a more informed decision.

At the same time, they can reserve places in up to two SMU schools. After the first year, around 40 students will be admitted into the individualised major programme.

If they decide not to take up this individualised major, they can opt to take up one of the two reserved places, or apply to transfer to another SMU programme, subject to the university's approval.

SMU president Lily Kong said: "The integration of disciplines and domains is how new knowledge is produced. We have set out to develop a new generation of graduates who will be able to combine knowledge domains, who can respond to industry disruption in multi-dimensional and non-linear ways."

The new college, she said, is ultimately about coming up with new solutions for issues by linking ideas across disciplines.

The move by SMU comes amid increasing emphasis on interdisciplinary learning in higher education - in August 2021, the National University of Singapore admitted its first cohort of 2,100 undergraduates into a new interdisciplinary College of Humanities and Sciences.

At SMU, CIS students can select a professional track or a research track.

Students on the professional track will have close exposure to industry and real-world problems. The research track will have a greater academic focus, and suit those with interests in research, government or policy-making careers.

Each student will be guided by a faculty advisor drawn from CIS or the larger SMU faculty to choose their curriculum.

Students on the professional track will also be assigned an industry mentor, and will be guided to come up with a major in response to an industry or societal challenge.

Those on the academic track will be supervised through a dissertation to hone their research skills, in preparation for future work in academic inquiry.

Students in CIS may also take up an individualised second major with a smaller set of requirements if they wish. The second major will also have a professional and research track.