Sports Hub case need not spell the end of PPPs

SINGAPORE - When the tender process for the Sports Hub kicked off in 2005, the project stood out for being the largest sports stadium infrastructure deal in Asia to be financed via a public-private partnership (PPP) after the financial crisis.

But as the partnership draws its last breath - the Government announced last Friday that it will take control of the Singapore Sports Hub in December, after terminating its collaboration with a private consortium 12 years ahead of time - some ask: Could Singapore have done it differently, and should PPPs still be used to fund its infrastructure such as stadiums?