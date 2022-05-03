Climate change turned up India's heat. But by how much?

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - India this year experienced its hottest March in 12 decades of records, and one of its driest. Next came the third-hottest April, after 2010 and 2016. Then it got even hotter.

New Delhi saw an average maximum April temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Times of India. The heat is jeopardising the country's wheat supply, just as Russia's war in Ukraine disrupted trade from Eastern Europe. Temperatures in neighbouring Pakistan's Jacobabad rose to 47 degrees Celsius.

The worst of the heat wave has now abated, according to the India Meteorological Department. Scientists are already investigating the extent to which carbon dioxide from power plants, cars and the rest of the fossil fuel economy worsened the devastation.

Global temperatures have climbed 1.2 degree Celsius since the mid-19th century. So when someone asks the question, "Did climate change make this or that heat wave hotter?" the answer is almost invariably yes.

"The number of heat waves is directly in response to global warming," says Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology who has looked at 70 years of data. Analysing decades of heat data is different from asking about one hot spell in particular - and looking for answers about India's heat is harder than most anywhere else in the world.

Agriculture accounts for 18 per cent of India's economy and employs more than half of its workforce, so accurately predicting the monsoon is of critical national interest. But the country's geography - northern plains bound by the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau - make forecasting difficult, especially given that monsoons are already prone to variations in timing.

Researching the effects of warming on India is made harder still because global climate models built in developed countries have failed to adequately account for unique factors in South Asia. That's complicated efforts to understand local effects of global carbon dioxide pollution.

Recent work by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, in Pune, has made progress by adapting the US's Climate Forecast System to the region.

"Our weather inherently is hard to predict," says Arpita Mondal, a climate researcher at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. Climate is basically an average of a region's weather. "India is really unique."

India's pollution and water use patterns differ from developed nations in ways that have also created puzzles for researchers. Small sulfur particles called aerosols, which result from burning coal, tend to scatter incoming sunlight and cool the skies a bit all over the world. But there are also aerosols made of soot and dust that have the opposite effect. These particles attract sunlight and result in more warming. Mondal's work has shown that India's aerosols may include more of the heat-attracting variety than scientists previously thought.

Water matters, too, and not just because humidity combined with heat can be a deadly threat to human life. Evaporation from massive irrigation can cool soils and dampen regional temperatures. But the potential cooling effects of evaporation in India are now being reconsidered under closer scrutiny.

This means two features assumed to mask human-caused heating in India may be weaker than previously thought. Scientists may consequently have underplayed the climate's role in warming the area.