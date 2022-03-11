Ride-hailing and delivery jobs are here to stay - let's make them work

A study published last month by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) raised some important issues facing workers on food delivery and private-hire vehicle (PHV) online platforms.

While platform or "gig" workers enjoy flexible hours and attractive pay, the report ("Delivery, private-hire platform workers risk being trapped in poverty, precarity: Study", The Straits Times, Feb 28) highlighted concerns such as overwork, lack of career mobility, financial stress and inadequate retirement savings. It also pointed to workers' vulnerability to accidents, illness or unreasonable customer demands.