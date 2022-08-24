Repealing Section 377A; strengthening marriage

On Monday, The Straits Times interviewed Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam on the Government’s decision to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code which criminalises sex between men. Here is an edited excerpt of the interview.

K. Shanmugam
"The definition of marriage is not going to be in the Constitution. That is not the intention," said Mr K. Shanmugam.
 ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Q: Could you take us through the thought process of why the Government has decided to repeal Section 377A now, in the context of the latest judgment?

A: You heard the Prime Minister. I, the Attorney-General, both advised him that there is a significant risk of S377A being struck down in a future challenge, on the basis that it breaches the Equal Protection provision in the Constitution. The Attorney-General and I came to this view, we talked to other lawyers as well. We carefully studied the judgment, and, in this case, the Court of Appeal ruled on many points, but it expressly refrained from ruling on whether S377A breaches the Equal Protection provision in Article 12 of the Constitution.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top