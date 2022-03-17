Lessons from BN's win in Johor for Malaysia's next general election

The Barisan Nasional (BN) won a landslide victory in the Johor state assembly election last Saturday. It secured 40 out of 56 state seats. This was more than the two-thirds supermajority that BN had targeted prior to the polls.

Analysts cite various factors for BN's success. They point to Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak's enthusiastic campaigning in the last two weeks that drew significant crowds. Current Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's judicious governance also drew plaudits. Others have also noted how BN's careful campaigning built momentum from its victory in the Melaka state election late last year.