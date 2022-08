On Aug 1, a United States drone strike in Kabul killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. It was the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead more than a decade ago, and put Afghanistan once more in the spotlight.

However, there are also other reasons for the world's attention to be on Afghanistan this month. Aug 15 will mark one year since the Taliban swept back to power. For 20 years, the country had been under Western-backed rule.