Google’s parent company, Alphabet, recently announced that it would lay off around 12,000 people, 6 per cent of its workforce. Employees who were let go, some of whom had worked for the company for decades, got the news in their inbox.

“It’s hard for me to believe that after 20 years at #Google I unexpectedly find out about my last day via an e-mail,” Google engineer Jeremy Joslin tweeted. “What a slap in the face.”