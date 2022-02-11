Landmark S'pore-Indonesia bilateral pacts draw critics, and a staunch defence

Singapore Editor
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (left) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat. PHOTO: SPH
Updated
Published
42 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Days after Indonesian leaders and media welcomed the landmark agreements announced at last month's Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat on longstanding bilateral issues - airspace management, defence cooperation and an extradition treaty - several Indonesian critics began to question the pacts.

Government officials have in turn come out to defend the agreements, and the need to see them in perspective, in some cases making detailed points that articulate Indonesia's approach to dealing with delicate, potentially thorny issues in a measured way.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top