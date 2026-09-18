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Hyrox needs to remember who its customers are

A fast-growing global franchise needs rules designed not just to protect the integrity of the competition, but also the overall experience of entrants.

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Hyrox must now make amends to its core group of devotees after mishandling a hygiene controversy in Beijing.

Hyrox must now make amends to its core group of devotees after mishandling a hygiene controversy in Beijing.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Juliana Liu

Hyrox takes its sporting credentials seriously – it was, after all, co-founded by an Olympian. But the commercial success of the high-endurance fitness race isn’t built on the backs of elite athletes. It comes from attracting overachieving gym junkies.

Which is why the competition must now make amends to its core group of devotees after mishandling a hygiene controversy in Beijing over the weekend, especially as it sets its sights on becoming an even bigger force in global fitness. The women’s world record holder, Australia’s Joanna Wietrzyk, was allowed to complete (and win) despite experiencing bowel incontinence partway through the race.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.