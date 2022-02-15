A Sino-Russia manifesto for a new era

The opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games could go down in history not only for the virtuosity of its artistic displays. For just as athletes from around the world marched into Beijing's National Stadium, a different and more political event took place in the Chinese capital: the presidents of China and Russia released a joint policy document heralding the start of a "New Era of International Affairs".

Most diplomatic communiques tend to offer grand visionary statements. And many go on for far longer than they should. But given the current tensions between the United States and both Russia and China, the lengthy 5,000-word document signed by President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin deserves careful reading.